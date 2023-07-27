Takeaway packaging driving rise in litter as NI hit by £30m annual clean-up bill

The Cleaner Neighbourhoods Report, produced by produced by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, surveyed sites across towns, rural roads and recreational areas for litter and other forms of pollution.

The annual clean-up bill for littering in Northern Ireland topped £30m last year, a report has found.

It found an improvement in broad environmental quality compared to the previous year.

But the number of sites that failed to pass acceptable standards saw a slight increase, rising from 15% in 2021 to 16% in 2022.

Packaging and wrapping from takeaways rose significantly, the report said.

Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, which produced the report, said the results paint a mixed picture.

“It is, of course, positive that we have published our best overall performance since 2017, but it is also clear that we have taken some backwards steps,” he added.

“The big picture, however, is that one out of six places that we surveyed did not achieve the basic minimum conditions of a healthy environment that is a fundamental human right.

“That number is still far too high, and should act as a reminder that a lot more work lies ahead.”

The overall cost of street cleaning in Northern Ireland in 2021/22 was estimated at £30,962,000. This is based on projections for three local councils, replicated across all 11 areas. It worked out at a cost of about £41.50 per person.

The report, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) identified a 13% spike in the presence of cigarette litter across Northern Ireland, with items found in 78% of areas inspected.

Takeaway litter also soared in prevalence by 117% – wrappers and waste were found in 26% of areas inspected, up from 12% a year earlier.

The rate of dog fouling continued to fall, dropping from 6% of areas to 2%.

Dave Foster, director of DAERA’s Natural Environment Policy Division, said it is encouraging that the report shows an improvement in our overall environmental quality.

“However, as highlighted in this report, there is always room for further progress especially in regards to cigarette and takeaway litter,” he added.

“It is important we realise we all have an ongoing responsibility to protect and care for our environment and that we need to work towards achieving a clean, healthy space for everyone.”

According to local-council data available for street-cleansing costs and fixed penalty notices (FPNs) there was an average of 1,203 littering fines issued in NI last year.

The survey also included assessments to determine levels of graffiti, staining, detritus and flyposting across the region.

Gareth Lamrock, one of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s field officers said: “I definitely notice a pattern of more litter on rural roads, and also in high obstruction housing estates.

“High obstruction housing tends to suffer more than other land uses from graffiti, staining, litter. Parks in housing estates seem more likely to be vandalised.

“For the most part it’s just graffiti tagging, juvenile stuff. I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how little sectarian graffiti I’ve seen. In my experience, rural roads are among the worst areas affected.”