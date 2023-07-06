Tall tail... meet the cocker spaniel who fell 30 feet in forest park and survived

Firefighters and special search team called in to help Piper in dramatic rescue

This is the dog that miraculously survived falling down a 30ft drop in a Co Antrim forest park — and lived to tell the ‘tail’.

Piper was out for a walk with her owner Lauren Willis when she got into difficulty — resulting in a major rescue operation.

Despite being trapped for over three hours, she escaped with minor injuries.

Lauren, from Comber in Co Down, said almost 20 people helped her dog after it got trapped on Sunday.

The drama unfolded when Lauren and her boyfriend Scott Gabbey, plus friends Adam Beattie and Megan McGarry, travelled to Glenariff Forest Park to walk their two dogs.

A short time later, Piper, a two-year-old working cocker spaniel, got into trouble.

Piper being rescued after falling in the forest park

Lauren explained: “My dog, Piper, ran off and we were calling and calling and calling and we couldn’t hear her, we couldn’t see her and she wouldn’t come back.

“We have never had any issues with her recall, so when she didn’t come back after the third or fourth recall we knew obviously something was wrong.”

Lauren was devastated, believing her beloved dog was dead.

“I thought she was gone, I was past myself, absolutely past myself. I couldn’t get the words and genuinely don’t think I have the words to explain how I felt,” she said.

“When I heard her cry, I knew she wasn’t dead but I was expecting a lot worse than what she’s come out with.” Adding to her worry, Lauren was unable to get a phone signal to report her missing dog in the forest.

She continued: “I was standing at the top with my friend Megan when we heard a cry. Once we heard the cry, we could locate and tell the area that she had fallen.”

Lauren called the fire service for help as soon as she could.

“When they came out they assessed where she had fallen down, but they realised they couldn’t get her because it was so overgrown,” she said. “They called in a specialist rescue team from Belfast and they took about half an hour to get up.”

The firefighters and rescue team then abseiled down to rescue the trapped dog.

Lauren was relieved to find Piper had been uninjured.

“They ended up having to tie themselves to one of the trees on the path and abseil down to get her,” she said.

“The man who got down to rescue her was able to see her, and was able to radio up that she had no evident injuries, she wasn’t limping, but she was just terrified.

“He must have been down for a good half hour to 40 minutes with her and she was just barking at him and crying at him.

“He eventually got her up and somehow she’s absolutely fine.”

To their surprise, Piper was uninjured.

Lauren got the vets to check her dog and apart from waking up from sleep crying, Piper has just some stiffness and tight joints.

“We have a six foot lead now and she’ll not be off it!” Lauren said.

Piper has become slightly hesitant to leave her home for exercise. Lauren added: “I had her out on Tuesday evening, because we were just advised to keep walking her so her muscles didn’t stiffen up any more. When I had her out on Tuesday evening she was kind of reluctant to leave the house.

“Once we got her there she was absolutely fine, but you could see that she kept coming back, running back and looking back and checking that we were still there, like a reassurance thing to check that we were still there, more than what she usually would.” She added: “I’ll be reluctant to take her anywhere new, and if we do, for certain she will be on a lead.”

Lauren thanked the part-time officers from the Cushendall Fire Station, as well as the Belfast Specialist Rescue Team from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, for rescuing Piper.