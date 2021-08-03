Tandragee community ‘devastated’ after death of 21-year-old man in accident at Taranto factory

A 21 year old Co Armagh man has passed away after a workplace accident at the Taranto construction factory in Tandragee.

Police and other emergency services including the Air Ambulance were called to the incident at the Old Scarva Road site on Tuesday afternoon.

Local councillor Paul Berry said the young man tragically passed away in what he described as a “workplace accident”.

"It’s just a tragedy, a total tragedy. There has been a fatality which has been a major shock to the company Taranto but also the town in general,” he said.

"It was a young man who lost his life, who was known very well around the town along with his family. Obviously our thoughts and prayers are with them.

"I am coming from the family home and they are just utterly devastated as a result of this tragic fatality.

“It has been an accident at work which obviously will be investigated. Our arms of love go around the family at this time. He had many many friends around the town and everybody is totally devastated.

“He has worked at the factory for close to a year. He was 21 years old.

"The family is all around at this time, but nothing could prepare them for this. It is a very early stage, but it has taken a massive toll already upon the family.”

Earlier on Tuesday a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive said it “is aware of reports of an incident in the Craigavon area and inspectors are attending the scene”.

Taranto and the PSNI have been contacted.