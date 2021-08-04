Tandragee man Matthew Biggerstaff could ‘light up a room’ says family after tragic workplace death

The 21-year-old died on Tuesday at Tandragee’s Taranto Ltd factory

The family of Matthew Biggerstaff, who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident in Co Armagh, said he had the ability to “light up a room” with his infectious personality.

The 21-year-old from Tandragee died following the incident at the Taranto Ltd concrete factory on the town’s Old Scarva Road on Tuesday.

Police and other emergency services, including the charity Air Ambulance NI, were called to the scene, while the Health and Safety Executive said it was aware of the tragedy.

The Biggerstaff family said they are devastated at the “sudden and tragic death” of Matthew, who was a much loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and nephew.

“Matthew had the ability to light up a room with his bubbly personality and his smile,” his family told the Portadown Times.

“Just like any young person of 21, he loved spending time with his friends and he was a great friend to so many people.

“We will remember him most for his smile and his hugs.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been in touch with messages of sympathy and support.

“The fact that there have been so many messages that showed how much he was loved by everyone, is a real comfort at this very difficult time.”

A spokesperson for Taranto Ltd said their thoughts are with Matthew’s family and the company will work closely with the relevant authorities as they carry out an incident investigation.

“We will also be providing support and offering professional counselling to all Taranto employees and anyone from the community who has been affected by this tragic incident,” the company stated.

Local politicians said Tandragee had been plunged into grief following Matthew’s death.

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin, said it was a tragedy and extended his deepest sympathies to the Biggerstaff family.

He added that the district is once again in mourning following the death of Jay Moffett (13) in nearby Scarva last month.

The teenager got into difficulty while swimming with friends in a lake in the Canal Court area of the village.

“Words do not describe the grief the family will be experiencing and I know that the community will rally around them at this time and support them into the future as they come to terms with this awful event,” Mr Irwin said.

Local councillor Paul Berry, who knows the Biggerstaff family, said Matthew was very popular in Tandragee and it was with a very heavy heart that he learned of his death.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to his dad and mum, brother and wider circle family at this very sad time,” he continued.

“I know his mother and grandmother very well and visited them on Tuesday evening and the whole family are totally devastated at this time but we can assure them all, including Matthew’s friends, that our arms of love, compassion and care surrounds them all at this deep time of mourning and loss.

“We also think of his fellow workers who were at the scene and no doubt a very distressing time for them as well.”

Mr Berry said the town is in shock and there is a “very dark cloud of grief” hanging over Tandragee.

“I have been speaking to some of his friends and they are devastated at losing such a good and trusted friend,” he added.