Tanker trouble: Dutch oil ship runs aground in Lough Foyle

A large oil tanker which ran aground in Lough Foyle in Co Londonderry yesterday morning has been refloated.

The Thun Liffey oil and chemical tanker ran aground on the Tuns sand bank at Magilligan Point near Greencastle and close to the mouth of Lough Foyle. Belfast Coastguard received information from the Irish Coastguard about the incident just after 9.10am on Tuesday.

Foyle Port tugs, assisted by the Shrove and Strathfoyle sister tugs, were sent to the scene to provide assistance.

They successfully assisted in bringing the Thun Liffey off the sand bank and back into Lough Foyle. It is understood that the vessel was empty at the time.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Counter Pollution branch were made aware of the incident and supported the Coastguard's response.

"Contact was established with the master of the vessel and no damage or pollution was reported," they added. The vessel was later towed back into Foyle Port for "precautionary checks".

Sailing under the flag of Netherlands, the 150m long and 23m wide Thun Liffey was built only this year.

The vessel's next stop is the port of Milford Haven, in Pembrokeshire, Wales.