Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says ‘time is not right’ for border poll on Irish unity

The Irish prime minister has said “the time is not right” for a border poll on a united Ireland and warned that the push for a referendum is “counterproductive”.

Leo Varadkar made the remarks in an interview with the Irish Times as he told the newspaper he is “definitely hopeful” that power-sharing will be restored in the autumn.

“The push for a Border poll, I think, is counterproductive,” he said.

"What we need to do is to make the Good Friday Agreement work, get the Assembly, the Executive, the north-south and east-west bodies functioning and functioning well.

“And then have the conversation between the governments and with the parties about what changes we might be able to make.”

Mr Varadkar, who has previously said he wants to see a united Ireland in his lifetime, said now is not the time to begin preparations for what that might mean.

“The conditions are not right,” he said citing opinion-poll evidence that shows there is no sign of a majority in favour of unification.

It comes after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson rejected suggestions that an Irish border poll is close in the wake of Sinn Féin's success in the council elections.

The Irish republican party surpassed the DUP as the biggest in local government in Northern Ireland last week adding 39 seats to its previous overall tally of 105.

The DUP took the same number as it had done in 2019 prompting Sir Jeffrey to warn that unionism has "a lot of work" to do to get voters to the polls.

The Taoiseach revealed he is “in regular contact, both directly and indirectly” with prime minister Rishi Sunak and the DUP leader.

Mr Varadkar is relaxed about the unionist party’s requests for changes to UK laws which govern trade relations between Northern Ireland and Britain as long as it doesn’t affect the peace process and “doesn’t undermine what’s been agreed between the EU and the UK under the terms of the Windsor protocol”.

He said he wants to be “an honest broker” and work with all five major parties here, even suggesting that the Republic could co-fund projects in NI because it might help with the “real budget squeeze”.

The Irish premier cited the co-funding of the A5 road to Derry as an example.

“That’s the kind of conversation we’re willing to have, as to how we can identify other projects,” he added.

Mr Varadkar refused to be drawn on questions about when a general election will take place in the Republic which legally must be no later than March 25.

“I haven’t set a date,” he said, stressing that he didn’t have “a date in my mind.”