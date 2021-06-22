Taoiseach Michael Martin presses EU for NI Protocol grace period extension to ease ‘sausage war’ tensions

The Taoiseach Michael Martin has urged the European Union to grant an extension to grace periods around chilled meat, in order to de-escalate tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol – according to The Irish Times.

Mr Martin’s comments come as the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost told the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee that it is "hard to see" how the Northern Ireland Protocol can survive in its current form.

Restrictions on shipments of chilled meats are due to come into force when a grace period expires at the end of the month.

The UK has formally requested an extension, allowing sausages, burgers and mince to continue being sent from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until September 30.

While the EU has said they plan to assess the request by the British Government, according to The Irish Times, the Republic of Ireland premier is understood to have made the case for the extension to EU leaders during a virtual meeting last week.

The Irish Times report Mr Martin is keen to reduce tensions around the NI Protocol ahead of the summer marching season which gets fully underway in a number of weeks.

The UK has threatened that it could unilaterally extend the grace periods if Brussels does not back down.

That could trigger a “sausage war” trade dispute, with the EU warning it would retaliate if the UK acted without agreement.

On Tuesday, outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots said the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has suggested there are “very significant” changes to the protocol promised.

Responding to MPs addressing the remarks on Tuesday, Lord Frost said: “I can't comment on private conversations and accounts of them.

“But we haven't made a secret of the fact that we find it hard to see how, as currently operated, important elements of the protocol are sustainable.

"I don't think that's a new judgment. We have also said that we are considering all our options, and we are doing so.

"There is a real-world timetable to things that needs to be taken into account when we do that.

"That's where we are at the moment, we are actively considering the options to deal with a situation that is hard to see as sustainable.

"The basic problem is that the chilling effect on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is pretty strong.

"Until we began implementing the protocol nobody could quite know that."

Lord Frost said both sides were supposed to use their best efforts to reduce checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland, but accused the EU of showing a lack of "pragmatism and reasonableness".

"If their approach is simply to say 'you must just implement the EU customs code as if this were any other external frontier of the EU' then we obviously have a problem," he said.