Taoiseach Michael Martin warns move to trigger NI Protocol Article 16 would be ‘irresponsible’ and ‘reckless’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has warned the British Government that any move to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol would be “irresponsible...unwise” and “reckless”.

The Irish premier told the Dail on Wednesday such a decision would have “far reaching implications” for the relationship between Dublin and London.

London and Brussels are currently locked in negotiations to try to redraw aspects of the protocol and cut some of the red tape it has created on Irish Sea trade.

Last week it was revealed discussions are taking place in a UK cabinet committee about the potential fallout for triggering Article 16 of the protocol as soon as next month.

“We have acted in good faith, I think the European Commission has acted in good faith, and a good faith response is required from the United Kingdom government,” Mr Martin said.

“In my view it would be irresponsible, it would be unwise, and it would be reckless to invoke Article 16 as a response to the proposals from the European Commission.

“And I think if such an act was to be taken by the British government it would have far-reaching implications for the relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“I think it would also have implications for the relationship between the United Kingdom government and the Irish Government.”

He added: “Because such an action would not be in accordance with the spirit of partnership that has informed the peace process since the get-go and the creation of the entire architecture that underpins the Good Friday Agreement. That is my very strong view.”

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to ensure the Irish land border remained free flowing post-Brexit. It achieves that by moving regulatory and customs checks to the sea border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Many loyalists and unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming it has weakened Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK.

Following a meeting between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in London last week, the UK Government described the distance between the two parties as “substantial”.

"Lord Frost and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic met today in London to assess the latest state of play in our talks about the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol," a UK Government spokesman said.

"The week's talks have been conducted in a constructive spirit. While there is some overlap between our positions on a subset of the issues, the gaps between us remain substantial.”