Taoiseach Micheál Martin ‘would consider’ attending Armagh church service

It has been revealed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he would “give consideration” to going to a church service in Armagh in the coming weeks marking the centenary of Northern Ireland, if an invitation is extended.

President Michael D Higgins defended his decision to decline his invitation to the interdenominational service, which is to be attended by Queen Elizabeth II, because the event has become “too political”.

He said that it took him six months of consideration to finally come to the decision not to attend and added that his sole reason for not attending was “in relation to the title” of the event which referenced partition.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson dubbed the decision “a snub” and called on President Higgins to recognise the existence of Northern Ireland and reconsider his decision.

The Irish Times has reported that, while the Taoiseach says he respects the President’s judgement, he has stated that the Government will consider an invitation, if extended.

Currently in New York for meetings at the United Nations, Mr Martin confirmed that the Government had not received an invitation yet but, if one was extended, “due consideration” will be given.

“Suffice to say that I certainly respect [the President’s] position, and I understand where he’s coming from,” he said.

“As far as I’m concerned the Government will consider any invitation that comes in. We’ll give that due consideration and make decisions at that time.”

Asked if he would go if invited, Mr Martin replied: “As I said, I’d give it consideration, but we haven’t made any decision in that respect.”

It was revealed earlier this week that the first unionist to be elected to the Irish Government said unionists are “genuinely disappointed” at Michael D Higgins’ decision not to attend the church service.

Former senator Ian Marshall expressed concerns about the impact the controversy could have on North-South and British-Irish relations.

Meanwhile, a former vice-chairman of the Northern Ireland Policing Board feels the Irish President can and should change his mind.