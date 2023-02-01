Taoiseach’s ‘recommitment’ to A5 road welcomed by MLAs

A “recommitment” to the A5 road by taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been welcomed by NI politicians.

The A5 road from Derry to Dublin has been beset by delays due to legal challenges since first being announced in 2007.

Families whose loved ones died on the road have put the project in the spotlight once more.

The Department for Infrastructure said the estimated cost of the project was £1.6bn – an increase of £400m from the last estimate.

The proposed upgrade would improve the road between Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone and New Buildings in Derry.

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill has said delivering the A5 is a ‘priority’ and said work to build the road should begin quickly once legal challenges are overcome.

Welcoming a recommitment from the Irish Government to delivering the project, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I wrote recently to An Taoiseach about my concerns about the high casualty rate on the A5 because of delays in getting the road built.

“An Taoiseach shared my concerns and recommitted to the delivery of the A5 road and the need to quickly conclude the ongoing public inquiry. I welcome this continued commitment.

“Delivering the A5 will save lives and transform one of Ireland’s most dangerous roads that has been the scene of heartbreak for too many families.

“This project will cut journey times and also have huge economic benefits, creating jobs and connecting the north west to the rest of the island.

“Legal challenges and public inquiries have held up this project now for too long. These obstructions must stop and building the road must begin without delay.

“Sinn Féin will continue to prioritise the delivery of the A5 road.”

Social Democratic and Labour Party Leader Colum Eastwood MP has received a letter from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar laying out his government’s support for the A5.

It follows Mr Eastwood raising his concerns about delays to the vital work during a meeting in Belfast earlier this month.

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood said: “I welcome the Taoiseach’s assurances that the Irish Government remain committed to seeing the A5 road upgrade work carried out.

“The SDLP has long been campaigning to see this vital project move forward and it’s deeply regrettable that it has been beset with delays due to persistent objections and political dysfunction.

“Far too many lives have been lost on the A5. The statistics are harrowing and we have a duty to act before another family loses a loved one. Every single delay is putting the public at risk and we need to see this project progressed as a matter of urgency.

“A restored Stormont will be best placed to get this over the line and the Taoiseach has been clear that the Irish Government will do everything they can to ensure these improvements go ahead.”

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said he knows the toll that the lives lost on this road has taken on local communities and vowed to do everything in his power to see this project delivered at the first opportunity.

“The Irish Government have been clear that they are supportive of the A5 upgrade and we need to ensure that we are in a position to meet them half way and get this work started.

“People have waited long enough, nobody should have to risk their lives just to travel on this road and I would urge those who continue to object to this project to think about the impact they’re having and stand aside so that we can deliver these much-needed improvements for everyone,” Mr McCrossan concluded.

The Department of the Taoiseach has been contacted for comment.