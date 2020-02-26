Target missed as 53 patients remain at Muckamore Abbey

Fifty-three patients remain at Muckamore Abbey, the Health Minister has said.

A target to resettle everyone into community care has been missed, Ulster Unionist Robin Swann acknowledged.

The Health Minister admitted it had probably not been achievable within the timeframe.

He said the authorities did not want to cause undue distress if placements did not work out.

The minister said: "One size will not fit all, and at the heart of this the welfare of patients is paramount."

Muckamore treats people with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs.

Police are probing claims of physical and mental abuse of patients in the psychiatric intensive care unit near Antrim town in 2017-18.

At one stage, more than 220 patients were living at the hospital.

Professor David Bamford led a 2002 review which presented compelling evidence of the need for comprehensive reform and modernisation of mental health services.

Relatives of vulnerable patients allegedly abused in Muckamore have urged the Health Minister to call a public inquiry.

Police suspect there were 1,500 criminal assaults over a number of months in a ward with six beds in the Co Antrim hospital.

Detectives probing the alleged abuse at Muckamore have been trawling through hours of CCTV footage.

Mr Swann said he was still considering whether to order a public inquiry, adding that such a choice had to be properly informed.

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan said: "I hope that the minister has the requisite funding to ensure that as many patients as possible can be resettled in the community.

"That will require bespoke support services within the community and, in many instances, bespoke accommodation also."

A 26-year-old man was arrested yesterday by detectives probing the alleged ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore.

The man, who was arrested in the Antrim area, is the sixth person to have been arrested.

To date, they include one woman and five men.

The PSNI has been investigating thousands of incidents after allegations of abuse of a number of vulnerable patients.

At least 40 members of staff have been suspended.

Scores of staff and managers have also resigned or retired.

The previous arrest by the PSNI's public protection branch was of a 34-year-old male in the Antrim area on 22 January.