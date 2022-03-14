Targeted again: Thieves steal valuable accordions from Comber man’s home

Accordion collector Ken Hopkins has had his home burgled for a second time

Accordions worth tens of thousands of pounds were stolen from the home of noted collector and player Ken Hopkins, the victim for a second time of a burglary at his Co Down home.

The feeling of violation of his home and work space in Comber, in what appears to have been a carefully planned heist, matches the loss of the 11 violins, said Ken, known widely as ‘The Accordion Man’.

Ken (73), was the victim of a robbery 10 years ago when thieves stole more than 30 of his accordions, some of them rare and also worth thousands. Gardai recovered 12.

The 11 instruments stolen last week from the upstairs storage area of his property in Carnesure Park are estimated to be worth £35,000, the PSNI said.

Ken believes the thieves struck when he and his partner went out to a relative’s home for a family dinner last Sunday between 5pm and 8pm. The musician does not leave his property on many occasions. He did not discover the instruments were missing until Wednesday.

While Ken’s collection includes older and rarer instruments, those stolen are mostly newer, he said.

“The instruments were much the same. I did not have them that long. They were all fairly new,” Ken explained. He said there is CCTV at his property and he is hoping this will be helpful to police.

He added: “They probably are going to try and sell them online or maybe word of mouth. I am just appealing for them to be brought back.

“But it is the feeling that I have been targeted again, that my house has been violated again.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have been offered an accordion for sale in suspicious circumstances this week to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1015 of 11/03/22.

In August 2012, thieves stole 30 of his instruments, some of them rare and ornately decorated and worth thousands each.

He was duped into leaving his house, believing he was to meet two men who wanted to buy an instrument. They did not appear and he returned home to find the instruments gone.

Twelve were recovered just before Christmas that year following an operation by gardaí from Dundalk. They were found in a derelict house in Co Meath.

Ken is known throughout Europe as a collector and restorer of accordions.