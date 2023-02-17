Tasers call for frontline PSNI officers as attacks on police reach ‘epidemic’ levels

The number of attacks on PSNI officers have soared by more than 75% in five years prompting calls for tasers to be rolled out to police on the frontline.

In 2018/19, 516 officers were injured after being spat on, kicked, head-butted, punched and bitten, but last year the number jumped to 911 marking an increase of 76% – 923 attacks have so far taken place within the current 2022/23 year.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) has called for tasers to be rolled out to all frontline officers to deal with “spiralling rates” of serious assaults.

PFNI chair, Liam Kelly, too many officers are being bitten, kicked, punched, head-butted and attacked with weapons with many requiring medical treatment.

“Assaults are now at epidemic levels,” he warned.

“On average seven officers are assaulted every single day as they go about the task of safeguarding this entire community.

“Violent, thuggish behaviour involving vicious physical attacks must be addressed. In my book, that means giving officers access to the tools to protect both themselves and victims caught up in violent outbursts."

“Taser is a proven deterrent. It makes the would-be attacker think twice and in many instances, a violent confrontation is averted because of its presence, thus minimising the risk of potential serious assault and injury to our officers.

“Taser should be part of the toolkit for officers alongside verbal commands, their baton, PAVA irritant spray and firearm."

PSNI: Beaten, attacked with bricks and shot at

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton described the level of violence as “disturbing”.

“Police officers often step into the unknown, placing their lives at risk, to protect others and that should never be taken for granted,” he said.

“Being a police officer has always been a tough job, but being spat at and spat on, kicked, punched or bitten is not ‘part of the job’.

"Our officers are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers. They are public servants, but they’re not punch bags.”

It comes after six officers – three of them female – were attacked in Strabane last week.

One of the women assaulted revealed similar incidents have happened a dozen times during her 15-year career – including being spat on and kicked. She also said she has been threatened with violence and had glass bottles waved in her face, in addition to being verbally abused.

"I would ask them to remember we are human beings as well,” she said, to anyone who thinks it is okay to attack police.

“We have families too, and we're doing our job.

"We don't deserve to be assaulted."

ACC Singleton said officers are becoming the focus of people’s aggression too often.

"Unfortunately it’s not unique and, increasingly, we see our officers exposed to attacks, assaults and acts of violence,” he added.

“We are facing a different type of demand now. It’s no longer just conventional crime that we deal with.

"We deal with extremely complex issues, issues around vulnerability, which we are regrettably forced into trying to resolve. In doing so, at times, officers are exposed to serious risk.”

During one week in January of this year, a total of 43 officers were assaulted with one of the victims sustaining a dislocated knee.

The officer – who has six years service – reported being attacked around a dozen times in the last three years alone is concerned about a perception among some people such assaults on police are “part of the job”.

“I didn’t join the police to be assaulted, to break a limb or to be spat on,” he said.

Another officer based in Mid Ulster recalled an incident which transpired within 10 to 15 seconds and said it was enough to make her consider quitting.

The female officer was dealing with a man who was arrested in relation to a road traffic collision and became violent.

She says he put his hands around her neck and tried to strangle her before punching her, leaving her with facial injuries.

“It’s a lot easier to talk about now but, at the time, I felt embarrassed as this was just a regular call," she said.

“I wanted to join the police since I was 16, but I wanted to leave after that happened. But, for all the horrible days, you get the good days too. I’m glad I stayed on.”

Another female officer required major dental work after being punched in the face within ten months of completing training at Garnerville.

ACC Singleton said that despite the unpredictable dangers they face, officers continue to go to work and serve their community.

"That must never be taken for granted,” he warned.

“It serves to underline the remarkable job they do on a day-to-day basis.

“We, as a Police Service, will investigate their attacks rigorously, just as we would were it a member of the public. Our job is to ensure the right welfare system is in place for them when they need it. We will do all we can, and work with the Police Federation for Northern Ireland to support our officers so they’re able to deal with these situations.

“Our ask is that the role of officers, the professionalism and restraint they show in what can be really dangerous circumstances, and the work they do on a daily basis to keep people safe, is not taken for granted and that assaults on officers should never be seen as acceptable.”

Mr Kelly said the PFNI acknowledges that all uses of police equipment carry a risk of causing injury to assailants as he defended using tasers which he said are proven to work and are “clearly less lethal” than firearms.

"In 2022, due to the level of the threat being confronted with, on 440 occasions our officers felt is necessary to draw their firearm,” he said.

“We know of too many cases where officers are being hospitalised with horrendous injuries.

"Some have been forced to retire through ill health.

"Scores of officers are unable to work operationally as they recover at home or perform restricted duties at work.

"This means reduced levels of service to the public, which no one wants. It also places heavy pressure on colleagues who are left to take on the additional workload."

Mr Kelly also said the the justice system must send out a strong message that assaults will incur maximum penalties including lengthy jail terms.

"The courts have a major role to play in demonstrating that attacks on our officers are totally unacceptable and will no longer be tolerated,” he added.

“We simply cannot understand the opposition there is to providing our frontline officers access to taser.

"Surely objectors understand that taser is infinitely preferable to a perpetrator being fatally or seriously injured by an officer.

"As things stand our frontline officers are being placed in the invidious position of putting their own lives at risk or having to consider using their firearm to protect themselves and the lives of others.”