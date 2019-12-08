Taxi driver hijacked after attack when he refused to change direction

A taxi driver was attacked and hijacked after refusing his passenger's request for a change of destination.

The incident took place in the Gortgonis Road area of Coalisland in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said that just before 2.25am three men jumped into a silver-coloured Skoda Octavia taxi on Platers Hill.

While travelling the men advised the taxi driver of a change of destination and when he refused he was assaulted.

The taxi driver was choked and hit on the head, but managed to get out of the car.

The suspects then drove off in the car, which was later found abandoned on the Gortgonis Road.

One of the men is described as wearing a black top, and another is described as being smaller in build with a goatee beard.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said that it was a "traumatic ordeal" for the taxi driver who had been left badly shaken.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed the Skoda Octavia, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 275 of 08/12/19," he said.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.