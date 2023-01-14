Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint by three men in north Belfast

A taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in north Belfast last night (Friday).

The driver arrived in the Brookhill Avenue area around 11pm to collect a fare when three men entered his vehicle.

One man in the back seat grabbed the driver by the neck while another in the passenger seat produced a knife.

The three suspects made off with a sum of cash in the direction of the Cliftonville Road.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “All three men were described as being around 5' 8" to 5' 10" tall and wearing dark clothing. The man with the knife was described as wearing a black woollen hat and had dark stubble.”

"Thankfully, the victim, a man aged in his forties, did not report any physical injuries but this was a terrifying ordeal for someone who was trying to go about their business.”

Police have asked anyone who has information to contact them via 101.