Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint in Ballymena

The armed robbery happened in the Dunclug Park area of Ballymena. Credit: Google

A taxi driver has been left badly shaking after being threatened with a knife during an armed robbery in Ballymena, police have said.

The armed robbery happened at around 12.30am on Tuesday after two men got into a taxi in the Spence Crescent area.

When the car stopped to drop the two men off in Dunclug Park, one of them took out a knife and demanded money.

Both suspects then made off on foot with cash.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery and is in custody.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "This was an extremely distressing time for the taxi driver who has been left badly shaken. No one should feel unsafe in their work environment.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area between midnight and 12.30am and witnessed anyone acting in a suspicious manner to contact detectives at Ballymena PSNI station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 31 01/10/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.