Taxi driver threatened with knife and assaulted by passenger in Belfast

A taxi driver has been threatened with a knife and assaulted by a passenger during an attempted robbery in Belfast.

In happened on Malcolmson Street in Belfast shortly before 7pm on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “At around 6:45pm, it was reported that a taxi was sitting stationary in the Amelia Street area when it was approached by an unknown man. The man got into the car and asked the driver to pick up a woman at the Ross Street area. Following this, he then directed the driver to the Springfield Road area via Malcomson Street.

“At around 7pm, the female passenger got out of the car at Malcomson Street and at that time, the male passenger threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money. The driver was struck a number of times on the head with the man’s phone, then the passenger got out of the car and made off towards the Falls Road area."

The driver was not badly injured but was left shaken after the incident, during which nothing is believed to have been taken.

The man who threatened the taxi driver is described as being 5”4 in height, aged in his early 20s and of slim build with dark hair and stubble. He was reportedly wearing a blue, hooded jacket and black trousers.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty continued: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1770 05/09/20. An online report can be submitted using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."