Taxi is torched in north Belfast - reports of gangs of youths in area

The burnt out taxi on Rosapenna Street

Police are appealing for information after a car was set on fire in the Rosapenna Street area of north Belfast late on Monday night.

There had been reports of gangs of youths gathering in the area before the car, believed to be a taxi, was set ablaze.

Sergeant Murphy said: "Shortly before 10.20pm it was reported that a car was located in the area on fire.

"Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

"Enquiries are continuing and the fire is being treated as deliberate.

"We would appeal for witnesses to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2167 02/09/19."