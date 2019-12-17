TD urges Dublin to plan for united Ireland as 'England doesn't give fiddlers about Northern Ireland

A senior Fianna Fail TD has said the Irish government needs to come up with a detailed plan for a united Ireland after claiming England "couldn't give a fiddlers" about Northern Ireland

Wicklow TD Stephen Donnelly said Dublin should follow the example of the Scottish government which has published plans for what an independent Scotland would look like.

His comments are likely to put pressure on Fianna Fail to come up with a policy on a united Ireland with a long-awaited white paper on unity still unpublished by the party.

Mr Donnelly tweeted that England "could give a fiddlers" on the night of the UK election following the release of the exit poll that didn't include forecasts for Northern Ireland's seats at Westminster.

"The BBC's exit poll... 'Other' includes the 18 seats for Northern Ireland. Dear England... yee clearly couldn't give a fiddlers... we do... how about we have it back?" he wrote.

Mr Donnelly yesterday stood by his remarks. "Detailed planning to look at further integration should be considered. Particularly in the context of Brexit and the obvious advantages to the people of Northern Ireland of closer integration with Ireland and the EU," he said.

"There is a highly detailed plan for Scottish independence. A similar exercise for Northern Ireland to Ireland and EU linkages makes sense."

Meanwhile, the Irish government has ruled out a discussion on a border poll. Business Minister Heather Humphreys told RTE: "This is not the time for that conversation, these things inflame sensitivities and we're already in a sensitive time."