TD’s call for Twelfth to be made public holiday in Republic of Ireland is welcomed

Patrick Costello believes making the Twelfth a public holiday in the Republic would help honour the Good Friday Agreement

A suggestion from a Green Party TD for the Twelfth to be made a public holiday in the Republic has been welcomed.

Patrick Costello’s suggestion was described by one SDLP councillor as “a wonderful idea”.

On Monday Mr Costello said it should be a joint holiday north and south, similar to St Patrick’s Day.

The Green Party TD, who is a member of the Good Friday Agreement Irish parliamentary committee, said people who wish to celebrate the Twelfth should be able to do so either side of the border.

“This day is an extremely important one historically for the island, and culturally for many people who live here,” he said.

Supporting the call, SDLP councillor Denise Johnston said: “What a wonderful idea. I’ve no doubt this would be welcomed across the island. This is the important reconciliatory works that needs to be done.”

Belfast Green Party councillor Brian Smyth said: “It doesn't mean a bonfire on Grafton St, but (it) could be a day of reflection?”

In a statement, Mr Costello had said making the Twelfth a public holiday would help honour the Good Friday Agreement.

He added: “As part of the peace process we have made a number of gestures, such as amending Articles 2 and 3 of the constitution.

“The new Article 3 specifies that the state will work ‘to unite all the people who share the territory of the island of Ireland, in all the diversity of their identities and traditions’.

“I believe my proposal would see us living up to our constitutional obligation.

“Efforts such as this would reaffirm that commitment to a sense of shared ownership and history of the island.”

Mr Costello pointed out that both sides of the community can celebrate their own public holidays in Northern Ireland and said making the Twelfth a holiday in the Republic would help boost the economy.

“In Northern Ireland both the Twelfth and St Patrick's Day are designated as public holidays, this too should be replicated here,” he added.

“Aside from the symbolic effects this would also bring benefits for the tourism industry. For tourism there is huge untapped potential relating to the Jacobite-Williamite War.”

Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal is the only place in the Republic that hosts an annual parade around the Twelfth, however Mr Costello feels that if the Twelfth was made a public holiday, more areas would celebrate it.

He also argued the establishing of an all-island public holiday would help “unite” people in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“In particular I think of the Battle of the Boyne site itself where the OPW [Office of Public Works] run a fantastic visitor site,” he added in his post.

“This could become a site of annual pilgrimage for many from the north.

“In Limerick we could capitalise on the Treaty stone and in Galway on the Battle of Aughrim site.

“If the Irish state truly aspires to unite all the peoples of this island, then all of those people need to feel represented and included.

“Designating the Twelfth as a public holiday would be a major step for that process.”

Mr Costello is not the first politician to call for the Twelfth to be celebrated as a holiday in the Republic.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald previously mooted the idea, saying in 2021 that it would be a “good idea”.

Speaking at a Good Summit seminar event in Dublin at the time alongside Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Ms McDonald said: “What about the anthem? What about the flag? What about a public holiday for the Twelfth of July, which I think is a good idea.”