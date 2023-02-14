Teacher hailed as ‘an inspiration to generations of Derry girls’ after death

Lisa McGee along with the late Mrs Harron — © Lisa McGee / Twitter

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a “wonderful drama teacher” from Thornhill College who taught “generations of Derry Girls” following her death.

Dympna Harron died peacefully on February 13 at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Her funeral notice said she was a retired teacher at the historic girls' grammar school, which was founded in the nineteenth century by the Sisters of Mercy.

Mrs Harron was described as a beloved mother-of-four and devoted grandmother.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee, who based her series around experiences at Thornhill College, shared a photo on Twitter alongside her past teacher.

She said: “My wonderful drama teacher Mrs Harron passed away peacefully last night. A brilliant, bright, witty woman who changed so many lives for the better.

“She believed we could do anything. Here's to teachers! Rest in peace Mrs H.”

A school spokesperson said Thornhill College was “very sorry to hear this sad news”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Dympna’s family. Rest in Peace,” they added.

Former SDLP councillor Mary Durkan said Ms Harron was an “inspiration to generations of Derry Girls and many others”.

Ms Harron’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn, on Thursday at midday, followed by a private cremation.

Her death notice stated: “Dympna Harron was the beloved mother of Claire, Simon, Rory and Niamh, devoted grandmother of Eoghan, Conal, Aoife, Joseph and Grace and beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Alice.

“She was the loving sister of Sr Catherine McGee and Edward (Teddy), dear mother-in-law to James, Jaclyn and Ciaran.

“Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by Maurice and the wider family circle.”