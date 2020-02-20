Teacher Patrick James Carton jailed for sex attacks admits guilt in fresh offences

A disgraced former maths teacher serving eight and a half years in prison for indecent assaults has indicated guilty pleas to further similar offences.

Convicted child abuser Patrick James Carton, of Marguerite Close in Newcastle, appeared at Newry Magistrates' Court yesterday, charged with four counts of indecent assault on a female on dates between February 28, 2005, and June 25, 2006.

No witnesses or evidence were brought forward during the brief hearing and no application for bail was made.

No objections were raised to a preliminary inquiry.

A lawyer for the 77-year-old, who appeared to struggle to hear what was happening, asked that the totality of the charges be brought in line with current proceedings in Downpatrick for sentencing.

"He pleaded guilty to a separate indictment in Downpatrick yesterday," said the solicitor.

"He accepts his guilt on these charges."

District Judge McGarrity adjourned the case until March 26 for a hearing in Newry.

"(However), these matters may well be dealt with in Downpatrick," he added.

The defendant previously taught at St Colman's College in Newry and De La Salle in Downpatrick.