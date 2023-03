The remains the two teenagers who tragically lost their lives in Enagh Lough, Joseph Sebastian and Reuven Simon, are brought to St Columb’s Parish Hall, Chapel Road, in Derry’s Waterside where the wake is taking place. Picture Martin McKeown.

A woman who taught the two boys who tragically drowned at Enagh Lough has spoken of her heartfelt sadness that they will not get to realise their future hopes and dreams.