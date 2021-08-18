Teacher who lost home in fire hits gym to help Red Cross

Workout fundraising challenge a thank-you to charity for its kindness in wake of inferno

An Omagh woman whose family home was gutted in a New Year’s Eve fire has teamed up with two friends to raise funds for a charity that comforted them in the aftermath.

Eimear Donnelly was in the property with her siblings when a blaze broke out.

Thankfully they got clear in time, but could only stand and watch as their possessions burned in front of their eyes.

After living in a nearby house for the past eight months, they are now preparing to return home.

Eimear said: “We were so lucky. At first we didn’t realise, then we smelled smoke and when we looked upstairs the whole place was on fire.

“It was such a terrible thing to see our home burn down, but the way people showed such kindness was amazing, it made all the difference to me and my family.

“The outside walls were still standing but everything inside was ruined. We’re due to move back in completely this week.

“We were very lucky that a neighbour offered us a house to rent, but we’re looking forward to returning now.”

She said friends and neighbours rallied round, but because it was during lockdown they couldn’t get out to buy clothes.

She added: “The local Red Cross volunteers were also a great source of support. Even though it was New Year’s Eve, the volunteers were still on duty. They came and helped us with clothes and blankets, hot drinks and toiletries, and sat out with us during the night.

“Now we are almost ready to move back in and I wanted to do something to raise some money and show how grateful we are.”

Eimear's house on fire

On Friday Eimear and friends Francis McConville and James McSorley will take on a 24-hour workout challenge in aid of the Red Cross.

“We wanted to do something a bit different and that people could join in with,” she said.

“James is opening his new gym and has a whole range of machines, so we thought this could be a great way to celebrate his new business and raise money for a worthwhile cause.”

The trio will take it in turns to exercise throughout the day and night, with at least one of them pumping iron or pounding the treadmill at any given moment.

They’re also encouraging family and friends to join them for sponsored 30-minute slots.

Teacher Eimear has put fundraising buckets around the town and set up a JustGiving page where people can sponsor her and her friends.

Charlie King of the British Red Cross said: “It is fantastic to see Eimear and her friends organising something so different and fun to support Red Cross work.

“The communities where we work really are our lifeblood, both in terms of fundraising by people like Eimear and her friends and our volunteers, who are drawn from the very communities they support, contributing countless hours so they can be there when people need them, even if it’s New Year’s Eve.

“This has been a very busy period for the British Red Cross. During our coronavirus crisis response alone we have reached more than two million people across the UK, providing food, medicines, emotional and wellbeing support, transport to and from hospital, as well as helping more than one million people receive vaccinations thanks to the efforts of 2,500 volunteers.”

You can donate by visiting the JustGiving page at Eimear’s Reps for Red Cross.