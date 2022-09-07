Teachers do a double take as six sets of twins take their seats in NI school

Sisters don’t want to be parted in Year 8 classes

All 12 girls are looking forward to learning at St Mary’s College in Derry

Putting names to faces is difficult for teachers at the start of a new school term — and especially so at St Mary’s College in Derry where they have welcomed six sets of twins in the same year group.

All 12 girls are looking forward to learning at St Mary's which has shaped the futures of young pupils in the city for over 60 years.

For some of the twins it is the first time they will have sat in a different class.

Announcing the unique occurrence, the school said: “Not 1, 2, 3, 4 or even 5 but 6 sets of twins in our new Year 8 group.

“We are absolutely delighted to have these fantastic pupils.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Roma Crossan explained that she is one minute older than identical twin Farragh.

“Being the oldest is only important because mum allows the oldest to have the choice of which game to play,” Roma said.

They have two younger sisters aged seven and five who refer to them as “the twins” because they cannot tell them apart.

Their five-year-old sister often says, “twin, which one are you?”

​​​​​​​

Roma and Farragh both admitted that even their grandmother finds it difficult telling the difference between them.

“We still dress the same and for now don’t see the need to be different,” they explained.

The St Mary’s College students requested to be placed in the same class as they have never spent a day apart since they were born.

On their first day at St Mary’s they switched their name cards to confuse their form teacher and their new friends.

A new class game is that their peers have to guess who is who.

They both have the same hobbies and interests, sharing a passion for football and playing for a local team, where the numbers on their jerseys are 10 and 11.

“When playing football and racing around the field my dad can only tell us apart by looking at the number on our jerseys,” Farragh explained.

They take part in extracurricular activities together. Both are skilled Irish dancers, attend drama lessons and also play violin.

Another set of St Mary’s twins are the O’Kane sisters. Eilis was proud to announce that she was older than Aoife by 15 minutes.

That is an important distinguishing detail. All families are aware of a pecking order amongst siblings, and Eilis wants it to be known that Aoife is the youngest of four girls in the family.

Eilis is passionate about performing arts while Aoife attends ballet classes. Both enjoy swimming classes.

They are very close, having gone through primary school in the same class for seven years.

“We dressed in identical clothes until the age six,” they explained. “But for significant events like our First Holy Communion we wore a different dress.

“We have the same group of friends and have stayed very close. Starting at St Mary’s, we decided to separate into different classes.”

So far Eilis is finding it “strange” as she misses Aoife. When asked what she misses about her twin she said, “I just miss seeing her face across the room”.

Twins are said to have a special bond and Eilis and Aoife both find each other’s company reassuring.

They can intuitively read each other’s emotions and can instantly tell if the other is “happy or sad”.