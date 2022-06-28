Teachers in Northern Ireland taking industrial action could have wages deducted, according to employer’s letter

Teachers taking industrial action could have their pay deducted according to a letter sent to school principals from the teaching employers.

The letter, reported by BBC NI, said the action by teachers union NASUWT had implications for "teachers' contractual obligations".

In the document, the umbrella body for teaching employers in Northern Ireland said those teachers are “not fulfilling the full extent of their contractual obligations and are thereby in breach of contract”.

Sara Long, chair of the Management Side - which represents the likes of the Education Authority, the council for Catholic Maintained Schools and the Department of Education – added that they “cannot accept the partial performance of teachers’ contractual duties”.

“We have written to the NASUWT to request that it stands down the actions we consider to be a breach of contract," it added.

"We have advised that if this cannot be agreed, we will need to consider putting in place arrangements for the appropriate and proportionate deductions of salary from those teachers who are in breach of their contractual obligations."

At the end of May, a ballot of members by teachers union NASUWT resulted in 81% in support of strike action, with 98% in support of action short of strike action.

It was after they rejected a pay deal earlier this year.

The work-to-rule action affects teachers covering for other staff, overseeing exams, lesson plans, inspections and school meetings.

On Monday, another teaching union said they will ballot members over an ongoing pay dispute.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) Northern Secretary Gerry Murphy said there was now no option but to seek a mandate for industrial action from its membership.

INTO will ballot members early in September seeking support to commence a campaign of industrial action up to and including strike action.

Earlier this month, members of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) also voted overwhelmingly in favour of action short of strike.

In response to the letter seen by the BBC, Justin McCamphill of NASUWT said: “We see this letter as a sign of desperation. We believe Management Side need to focus their efforts on resolving the issues that led to this dispute.

"98% of our members in Northern Ireland voted to take this action. They are faced with the cost-of-living crisis they can see is only going to make things worse for them.

"Teachers are being asked to do things that are well beyond their contracted hours. We have relied upon a system of goodwill that ignores the contractual rights of teachers.

"We see this as an inflammatory and naked attempt to intimidate our members. It is going to create great anxiety before the summer break.

"We need a proper agreement that protects teachers and limits the amount of work they are asked to do. Schools simply couldn’t function without the goodwill of teachers who work well beyond their contracts. We don’t believe this is the case in other professions.

"This is going to affect education in the long-term as many teachers are heading elsewhere in the world for higher pay.”

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Education Authority said: “Management Side remains committed to resolving the issue of teachers’ pay through a process of ongoing dialogue and engagement as agreed with the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC) notwithstanding the NASUWT’s industrial action.

“Management Side sought to meet with the NASUWT to clarify its industrial action and the potential contractual implications, however, the NASUWT declined this meeting.

"In the absence of engagement on the part of NASUWT Management Side has undertaken an assessment and determined that the NASUWT’s action amounts to a breach of teachers’ contractual duties.”

They continued: “Management Side cannot tolerate the partial performance of contractual duties and have asked the NASUWT to stand down the actions that are in breach of teachers’ contracts.

"Management Side have advised the NASUWT that if this cannot be agreed, consideration will be given to putting in place arrangements for the appropriate and proportionate deduction of salary of those teachers who continue to breach their contract.

“Management Side remain willing to meet with the NASUWT to discuss this issue.”