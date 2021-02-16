Teaching union 'disappointed' members found out about 2% pay rise offer through media

One of the main teaching unions has said it’s disappointed that its members found out about a 2% pay rise offer through the media before it had the chance to inform staff.

Representatives from five separate unions had been locked in talks with teaching employers over the pay settlement with teachers, who have been involved in a long-running dispute over pay and teacher workloads.

It’s understood the offer to teachers was made on Wednesday, February 10, and Mark McTaggart, northern regional officer with the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said the offer was to remain confidential until members had time to consider.

“The pay offer is an uplift in pay for teachers of 2% for 2019/20, which will be backdated to September 1, 2019, and a further uplift of 2% for 2020/21, backdated to September 1, 2020,” said Mr McTaggart.

“The uplift applies to all points on the scale and management allowances.

“But it was explicit in the communication that the offer was to remain confidential until such time that an agreed statement could be prepared and released simultaneously by teachers and management sides. It is unfortunate, therefore, that one party chose to make public the offer.

“INTO is therefore now informing our members of the offer that has been received.”

The offer has been made following negotiations between union representatives and teaching employers.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy had previously allocated £35.4m to the department on February 2 to support a pay settlement for teachers.

An end to a long-running dispute over pay and workload for teachers for the years 2017/18 and 2018/19 was only reached in April 2020.

Negotiations involved the employers and the Northern Ireland Teachers Council (NITC) which represents five unions — the NASUWT, INTO, the Ulster Teachers’ Union, the National Education Union and National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), along with representatives from the Department for Education and the Education Authority.

NAHT said it has now begun a consultation with their members while the NASUWT said it could not comment further as the pay negotiation is ongoing.

Other unions have yet to formally consult their members on the offer.