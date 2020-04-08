Teaching unions reach agreement on pay and conditions in NI

It includes cost of living salary increases and a major review of workload, the Department of Health said.

Teaching unions have struck a draft deal on pay and conditions in Northern Ireland, education minister Peter Weir said (NI Assembly/PA)

Teaching unions have struck a draft deal on pay and conditions in Northern Ireland.

The five trade unions will consult members on the proposals before any formal acceptance.

Education Minister Peter Weir said: “Since returning to the Executive in January, I have made resolution of this long-running industrial dispute a priority and ensured that appropriate financial provision for a pay award was included in my decisions on the allocation of the Department of Education’s budget.”

Industrial action has been ongoing since the start of 2017.

Mr Weir said: “In the current Covid-19 crisis, I want to acknowledge the role our principals and our teaching workforce is playing by keeping schools open for the children of key workers and for vulnerable children and for their tremendous work in maintaining distance learning for our children and young people.”

In addition to incremental progression within salary scales, which is payable by contractual entitlement, salary scale points will be revised.

With effect from 1 September 2017, a 2.25% cost of living pay award will be paid to all teachers; and teaching allowances will be increased by 2.25%.

With effect from 1 September 2018, a further 2% cost of living pay award will be paid to all teachers; and teaching allowances will be increased by 2%.

The two sides agreed that measures surrounding workload, industrial relations, inspection, health and wellbeing will be implemented from the date of ratification of the agreement.

They include areas like substitute teachers, special educational needs, the impact of workload on school leaders and a review of assessment as well as steps to improve teachers’ wellbeing.