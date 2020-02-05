Tears as family and friends say farewell to tragic Co Down teen Deaglan Moran

The parents of Deaglan Moran who was killed in a road accident say farewell to their son at his funeral at St Colmcille’s Church, Downpatrick

School friends of a Co Down teenager who was killed after being struck by a car paid their respects at his funeral on Wednesday.

Deaglan Moran (14) died following the incident along the Flying Horse Road in Downpatrick last Sunday evening.

The ninth person to die on Northern Ireland roads this year, the teenager was a popular and well-liked Year 10 pupil at De La Salle High School.

On Wednesday morning his classmates lined the road to St Colmcille's Church where the funeral cortege arrived for Requiem Mass.

Interment took place afterwards at Struell Cemetery in Downpatrick.

There were emotional scenes outside the church as his devastated parents, Fiona and Lenny, tearfully held each other.

The parents of Deaglan Moran who was killed in a road accident say farewell to their son at his funeral at St Colmcille’s Church, Downpatrick

The couple had said their son had been "their world" in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph ahead of laying Deaglan to rest.

They told of the moment they rushed to the scene where medics frantically attempted to save their son's life.

The schoolboy had been out with friends when the tragic incident took place.

On Wednesday afternoon his school posted a message of condolence on Facebook and offered support to students.

"As a school community we had the opportunity to pay our respects to Deaglan and the Moran family and friends," the message read.

"This week we endeavoured to provide our students with a safe and secure environment, offering them as much support as possible. Members of the counselling team were available for those who wished to speak to someone and the team will continue to provide additional support over the coming days and weeks."

Many added their own messages of condolence on the school page.

One called the tragedy "absolutely heartbreaking," adding "my thoughts and prayers are very much with Fiona, Lenny and their family today".

Another commented: "Deaglan will be very much missed by the entire school community. May he rest in peace."

Earlier this week, St Colmcille's Primary School issued a statement to say it was with "great sadness" that they learned of the death of the "much-loved" former pupil.

"He was such a kind and caring child who we will fondly remember at St Colmcille's. Thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time."

His parents told this paper how paramedics had attempted to revive Deaglan at the roadside for over an hour before he was eventually taken away. He had just made his GCSE choices and the "cheeky chappy who just loved life", had enjoyed boxing and computer games.

His immediate plans had been to start a summer job, helping to paint the home of a friend's grandfather as well as taking part in a charity bike ride for cancer nurses.

Police have appealed for witnesses of the collision to call 101.