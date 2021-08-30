Tears of joy: Francie swims lap of Lough Neagh in memory of his tragic grandson

There were tears on the shore of Lough Neagh as open water swimmer Francie McAlinden made history as the first person to swim a full circuit of the lake in memory of his grandson Oran.

Little Oran Creaney was just six when he passed away in 2014 while waiting on a heart transplant. He had already undergone three open heart surgeries in his short life.

A year before he died the Make-a-Wish Foundation arranged for the family to travel to Disneyland in Florida, making precious memories for the cartoon-mad boy. “You see the smile that put on Oran’s face and I just wanted to do that for another child,” said Francie.

A swimmer in his youth, the Craigavon man took up open water swimming again in his late 20s and since then has broken numerous records.

At 392 sq km, Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lake in Ireland and Britain. Spending over eight hours a day in the water, it took Francie five days to swim the lake, finishing on Friday.

A founding member of the Lurgan Masters and Open Water Swimming Club, a trip to the lough last year sparked an idea about how he could raise money in his grandson’s memory.

“At first I said ‘don’t mention to anyone until I see what way the training goes’.

“I started and was up to 20 kilometres, then 25 then 30, then we had two lockdowns so the pool was closed.

“The only place to train was the lough so I trained all winter, all over Christmas — the ducks were walking on the ice and I was swimming.”

A long wait for a five-day window of weather to allow the ambitious swim finally came last week.

Speaking of the emotional moment when he finished the swim, Francie said “there were buckets of tears”.

Among those waiting on the shore were Oran’s parents Aisling and Barry Creaney.

Barry said: “Oran died waiting on a donor, but he himself became a donor — both of his kidneys went to adults. One was a woman in her 60s who was a nurse, we’re very proud of that.

“Make-A-Wish took us to Disney for a week, he was all into it. Disney was his thing, he went on all the rides and met all the characters. From we left home until we got home — everything was planned, they’re a brilliant charity.

“Since Oran died, we’ve raised over £60k in his memory for Make-a-Wish and Children’s Heartbeat Trust and we hope that money will make sure some other child gets his wish”.

Donations for the Make-A-Wish foundation in memory of Oran can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lap4oran