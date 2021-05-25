Technology can’t replace face-to-face teaching, says INTO

Teachers should not be living in fear of being replaced by technology, a union has said.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has called for a standardised policy on the use of remote learning to ensure jobs are safeguarded for the future.

It follows claims that some teachers are growing concerned that new technologies could potentially replace fundamental areas of their work and potentially jobs.

The union’s annual Northern Conference heard how teachers coped with a multitude of problems during Covid closures, but deserve praise for the way they managed to provide continuing education for young people in Northern Ireland.

Paul Groogan, INTO trade union official, said that the area of remote learning had proved especially difficult and that policies must now be agreed with the Department of Education, with some teachers fearing they could be “virtually replaced” by technological advances.

“Teachers were trained to prepare and present lessons in real classrooms with pupils physically present and even when technology integration was part of teacher training, it was often narrowly focused on the functionality of specific software tools,” he told the union’s annual Northern Conference.

“As a result, when Covid-19 forced our schools to go all-remote last spring, few teachers were ready for all the changes that followed.

“Communications with students and families, for example, suddenly switched from in-person conversations to digital chats.

“To track student learning, teachers now had to access and interpret data gathered digitally. Most importantly, actual instruction was either mediated by a screen or took place through videos students could watch at a time of their own choosing, fundamentally altering the ways teachers were able to gauge their students’ reactions.”

Mr Groogan said that teachers did not have the proper training to provide remote learning, tried to recreate their face-to-face classrooms in the online environment and as a result were confronted with many challenges.

“Remote learning caused a major increase in teachers’ workload and this was compounded by issues with internet connections and available hardware for both teachers and pupils,” he said.

“But even with these challenges teachers got on with the job and facilitated remote learning for our children and young people during the pandemic.

“Technology came to the forefront of our lives and helped society to manage the impact of the pandemic on work and family life.

“However, as much as technology and remote learning specifically enabled us to provide a continuing provision of education for our children and young people, it also identified that it cannot replace face-to-face learning and there are concerns about the impact virtual learning has had on children’s educational development and physical health.”

But while technological advances were welcome, Mr Groogan urged that remote learning should not be seen as a way of replacing the face to face work done by teachers in schools across Northern Ireland.

“With the blanket use of virtual/remote learning to provide an education for pupils over the ongoing pandemic, INTO members would have concerns regarding the potential of new technologies to replace fundamental areas of their work and potentially jobs,” he said.

“Management side and teaching unions need to develop agreed policies and practices in relation to the use of technology for the delivery of learning which doesn’t fundamentally replace the face-to-face learning which children and young people obviously need and want. Teachers should not be virtually replaced.”