Teddies and tears at Belfast City Hall as NI public pays tribute to Queen

Some held teddies, some held each other, as members of the public gathered at Belfast's City Hall to quietly remember the long life of their beloved Queen.

Hundreds were in attendance to watch the funeral service taking place at Westminster Abbey, including Tom Murray (9) from east Belfast and his mum Eleanor Smith, who brought fold-up chairs with them to watch several hours of coverage on a big screen.

Crowds of people gathered to watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on a screen in the grounds of Belfast City Hall. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

Like many other children and adults across the UK, Tom used Paddington Bear to express his sympathy for the Queen.

Paddington became an unlikely royal mascot after the monarch appeared alongside the Peruvian bear to launch her televised Jubilee concert. Tom's cuddly companion wore a tie around his neck which read: "Thank you ma'am for everything."

Last year, his school marked the Platinum Jubilee with special festivities.

"We had a big party in school to celebrate the Queen," said Tom, who brought a Platinum Jubilee book and medal with him to bring back memories of that special day.

His mum Eleanor said she felt it was important to watch the funeral. "We can't do the same as what the people in London can do but we wanted to show our respects, and it shows a great sense of community," she said.

She noted that her parents lived through the coronation of the Queen and felt that her son should fully experience this moment in history.

Spanish national Eva Esteban, who lives in Dublin, watched the Queen's funeral at City Hall with her parents. “It's an historic moment, we wanted to be a part of it,” she said.

As a family, the trio said they wanted to share in the grief being felt by many in the UK and extend their sympathies to the public.

Jack Michael (18), from London, is a student at Queen's University and wanted to commemorate the Queen. “She was always there, so it’s strange that she’s gone… she survived the country for such a long time… I think it’s nice to show your respect.”

He joined the group at City Hall on a whim yesterday morning.

"I was going to watch it from my uni room, but I happened to be walking past this morning and I saw what was happening here and I thought it was a good way for everyone to have the opportunity for everyone to show their respects, it has a really lovely atmosphere," he said.

Valerie, originally from Liverpool, had come to City Hall to sign the book of condolences.

She felt a deep emotional connection with the funeral as it reminded her of that of her own mother, who had a deep fondness for the Queen.

“My mum had the exact same birthday as the Queen, and she died three years ago at 93," she said. "She had the same kindness and same smile as the Queen so it has made me really, very sad today.”

Claire Thompson from Belfast appreciated the unity that the Belfast community showed over the death of the Queen.

“I think it’s a huge mark in history and with Northern Ireland being so split it’s nice to see so many people coming out and paying their respects to such a huge loss in our society,” she said.

The turnout at City Hall took her by surprise.

“I didn’t think there would be so many people here, and I’m so glad everyone has been so respectful," she said.

The diversity of the crowd gathered was also "lovely" to behold, she said.

Jo Schroeder (70) felt it was important to commemorate the death of the Queen and show her respect – along with the rest of the community in Belfast.

“The world has lost a wonderful woman, I think she was very gracious, very kind, she will be sorely missed," she said.