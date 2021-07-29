Tee time: Niall Horan tells of joy staging Galgorm golf event  

Niall Horan during the Pro Am event at The ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Ballymena

Niall Horan has spoken of his joy at staging his very own golf tournament in Ballymena this week.

The pop star and owner of Modest! Golf Management was speaking as the ISPS HANDA World Invitational gets underway at the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort. The unique event sees 144 women and 144 men competing for an equal share in prize money, and is presented by Horan’s company.

“It was always huge for me to have an event on this island. Obviously the Irish Open is a big beast and we’ll always struggle to compete with that… for now anyway,” Horan (27) told the BBC.

Although the event clashes with the Olympics this time around, the singer said he’s hopeful of being able to attract more big names in the future.

“It would be nice to not have that crossover and have a massive field here next year.”