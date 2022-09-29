Teen (19) arrested after armed police called to domestic incident in Lisburn

A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a domestic disturbance in Lisburn which resulted in an Armed Response Unit being deployed.

He is suspected of committing a number of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent on Greenburn Way.

The teen was also detained on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police dogs were also dispatched to the scene alongside the police helicopter at around 1am on Thursday.

The aircraft circled the area with its spotlight beaming down on the streets below.

Heavily armed officers were seen searching fields on nearby Belsize Road.

The suspect remains in police custody.