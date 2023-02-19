Teen arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking in Derry

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking in Derry.

The incident took place on Lower Bennett Street on Saturday night.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Hanbidge said: “Police received a report that the driver of a black Volkswagen Bora had been flagged down by a man at approximately 9.55pm on Saturday night.

"The man got in the car and it was then that he demanded the driver out of his vehicle and tried to take the keys before leaving the scene.

“A 16-year-old male has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted hijacking. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time or may have captured dashcam footage which can assist our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1935 18/02/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

If you wish, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/