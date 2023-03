Police officers carry out a major security operation in the Glenbawn area of west Belfast on September 30th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A teenager has been arrested after a major PSNI search operation in west Belfast.

The planned search happened in the Glenbawn area of the city in the early hours of Monday morning.

Footage from the scene shows forensic officers searching the garden of a house and a van being seized.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A 17-year-old male was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning."