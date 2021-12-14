Teen boys held at knifepoint in west Belfast alleyway robbery

Three teen boys have been held at knifepoint in a robbery in a Belfast alleyway.

It happened just before 6pm in an alleyway close to the Willowbank Park area of the Falls Road.

Police said an iPhone and Apple watch were taken during the incident.

The thieves were described as being aged in their late teens, one wearing a black Nike hoody and the other a grey jacket, with one wearing a face mask with an Irish flag on it and were last seen making off along the Falls Road towards the city centre.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any dash-cam footage, to get in touch with detectives on 101 quoting reference 1634 of 13/12/21.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.