Teen boys racially abused by hazmat suited gang on Belfast's Ormeau Road, says Sinn Fein's Hargey

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey has condemned racist abuse of two teenage boys on the Ormeau Road on Sunday evening.

The South Belfast MLA said two teenage boys were racially abused by a large gang dressed in hazmat suits on the Ormeau Road in south Belfast on Sunday.

“The gang of around 10 also made threats of violence against the two boys," she said urging anyone with information to contact police.

“Those involved in this racist attack are to be condemned.

“Anyone with information in this incident should bring it forward so that those responsible can be brought before the courts."

Ms Hargey praised the community spirit Ormeau Road residents had shown over recent months as "extremely heartening".

“Those of all religions, races and ethnicities have been working together to support the vulnerable in our community during this pandemic," she added.

“Our community has also been united and strong in our anti-racism message in recent days, standing fully in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Anti-racism and anti-fascism proudly forms part of the DNA of our community.

“Those involved in this despicable incident will not succeed in undoing the strength of our community solidarity.”

Police are investigating.

Officers asked for anyone who was in the area around 6.30pm and may have information to contact investigators.

Inspector Natalie McNally said: “We are investigating this incident and I would appeal to anyone who either saw this group of up to 10 males, who were walking along the Ormeau Road wearing the distinctive while boiler suits, or anyone with dash cam footage of them, to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1284 of 7 June 2020.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.