Teen critical after Co Armagh crash and man injured in Ballynahinch collision

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition and another man receiving treatment in hospital after two separate crashes in the early hours of Sunday morning across Northern Ireland.

The first incident happened in the Forkhill Road area of Mullaghbawn in Co Armagh shortly after 1am.

Police said the one-vehicle road traffic collision involved a red coloured Volkswagen Golf, with teams from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attending the scene.

They said an 18-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment and he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson added: “Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 127 of 27/02/22.”

In a separate incident, a man has been hospitalised following a serious crash in Co Down in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The two vehicle collision happened on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch at around 1.15am.

The crash involved a black Toyota Landcruiser and a silver Volkswagen Golf car.

Police said the man was taken from the scene for treatment following the crash and remains in hospital at this time.

They said the road remains closed while investigations take place.

A PSNI spokesperson has appealed for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward.

"Police in Downpatrick are appealing for information following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, Ballynahinch, in the early hours of Sunday 27th February,” they said.

“The collision, involving a black Toyota Landcruiser and a silver Volkwagen Golf, occurred at around 1.15am. A man was taken for treatment following the collision and remains in hospital at this time.

"The Belfast Road is closed at present whilst officers remain at the scene conducting a number of enquiries.

“Officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling on the Belfast Road at the time of the collision and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist them with their enquiries, to contact police at Downpatrick on 101, quoting reference number 140 27/02/22.”