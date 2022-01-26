Teen girl beaten with metal pole in ‘vicious’ north Belfast assault – three men arrested

An 18-year-old woman has been beaten with a metal pole and hit on the head during a violent assault in north Belfast on Tuesday.

Police said the assault happened in the Manor Street area shortly after 8pm.

The victim was hospitalised following the assault and is receiving treatment for a broken ankle.

Police confirmed that three men aged 19, 23 and 24-years-old have all been arrested and remain in policy custody.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Ash said: “Shortly after 8pm we received a report that an 18-year-old woman had been assaulted by three men in the Manor Street area.

“The woman was dragged from the property, kicked and hit to the head with a weapon then beaten with what is believed to have been a metal pole.

“She was taken to hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a broken ankle.

“Three men, aged 19, 23 and 24 were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in police custody at this time.

"This was a vicious beating and there is absolutely no justification for this type of savage attack.

"We are working to establish a motive and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1374 of 25/01/22.

“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”