Teen girl hit in face with debris from burning vehicle during Derry disorder will require surgery

Burnt out car following disorder in the Galliagh area of Derry. Picture: Aodhan Roberts/Belfast Telegraph.

A teenage girl who was hit in the face with debris from a burning vehicle during disorder in Derry on Monday night will require surgery on her injuries, police have said.

The teenager was walking in Knockalla Park at the time of the incident during which a man was dragged from his car and the vehicle set alight in the area.

The man was struck on the head during the incident, with a number of males wearing dark-coloured clothing believed to have been involved.

Police have appealed for anyone who captured footage of what happened, or knows who was involved, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Both of these incidents will have been distressing, and will no doubt have a lasting impact. Our appeal is for anyone who can help identify those involved in the vehicle hijacking to call us on 101, quoting reference 1990 of 07/08/23.

“You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Scores of people gathered in the Galliagh area of Derry on Monday evening after a controversial anti-internment bonfire was taken down by contractors from the Department of Communities.

On Tuesday morning, police issued a detailed statement about the disorder that ensued in the area following the bonfire removal.

Earlier in the evening, at around 5.50pm, a bus on Upper Galliagh Road had a window damaged after a brick was thrown at it.

At about 7.15pm, it was reported petrol bombs were thrown towards a bus parked on the grounds of a community centre in Bracken Park.

At around the same time, police said it was reported there was an attempt by a group of young people to set a van on fire that was parked at a local playschool.

The incidents continued later into the evening. At around 8.10pm, it was reported a delivery driver's van was attacked by two masked men in Knockalla Park and the vehicle was damaged.

Throughout Monday evening, bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads in Galliagh and set on fire.

PSNI Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: "What we saw unfold in Galliagh from late yesterday through to the early hours of this morning was both disappointing and worrying.

"We saw damage to community property, including attempts to burn a community bus and damage to a local business delivery van. Most seriously, a local man had his vehicle hijacked and set on fire, while he was also assaulted and left badly shaken-up.

“This type of criminal activity is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all. Attacking and damaging vehicles and properties only serves to damage the community. It is wrong.”

He added: "We know these events are not reflective of the community and the people who live there. Nor are they reflective of the majority of young people in Galliagh.

"We will continue to work with community representatives, and monitor the situation over the coming days. We appeal for calm and urge those with influence to use that to ensure there is no repeat of any disorder."

Speaking about the damage to the bus, a Translink spokesperson said:

“We can confirm a window was broken on a Foyle Metro bus in the Galliagh area last night.

“Safety is always our top priority; and we condemn this anti-social behaviour. No injuries were reported.

“The road was closed for a time, but has since re-opened and our Foyle Metro services are operating as normal this morning.”

It came after police said on Monday that they were aware of a social media message circulating in the city calling on people to assemble in the area in the wake of the Department for Communities removing material from the bonfire site.

Police and other contractors were pictured at the site where material had been gathered for a number of weeks on a large green space close to the homes of residents in the area.

The land at Galliagh’s Linear Park is owned by the Stormont department which confirmed the material had been removed for “public safety reasons”.

Police are investigating each of the incidents on Monday, and are appealing to anyone with information or has footage of what occurred to get in touch on 101.