Teen left with facial injuries after assault in Portstewart bar

A teenager has been left with facial injuries following an assault at a bar in Portstewart.

A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at a licensed premises in the promenade area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Inspector Brogan said: “Enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation, to call 101 and quote reference number 66 of 02/04/23.”