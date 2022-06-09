Teen motorcyclist left with ‘life-changing injuries’ after Belfast crash

A teenage motorcyclist has been left with “life-changing injuries” after a crash on Houston Road in south Belfast earlier this week.

At around 4.20pm, it was reported that a red motorcycle and white Ford Fiesta car had been involved in a collision on the Houston Road at the Knockbracken Road junction.

Sergeant Daniel Kenny said: “”We are appealing to anyone who witnessed what happened or has dashcam or other footage that could help in our enquiries to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1396 07/06/22.”

A report to police can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.