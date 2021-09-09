Teen ‘pressured’ by £1.5k Queen’s University offer to give up place in halls

A first year student who has been left without accommodation has said he feels pressured by an offer from Queen’s University Belfast for students to accept cash in lieu of a room after “unprecedented” demand.

Will Polland (18) is starting a degree in law with politics later this month and said he chose QUB because he was guaranteed accommodation as a first year.

He was looking forward to making friends and gaining independence in halls after a difficult time during the pandemic, but is now on a waiting list and said he’s struggling with whether to give up his place and accept the offer of money.

It comes after some students who had applied for, or been told they were getting rooms, were offered money to find other accommodation.

It includes £1,250 in cash, off-peak gym membership worth about £100 and £150 on their QUB student card.

In a letter reported by student radio news and current affairs programme The Scoop, the university said the decision was made due to a 12% increase in the number of first-year applications for student accommodation compared to last year.

Mr Polland said: “I would be taking a huge chance to stay on the waiting list for accommodation, and if I don’t accept the money payment by Sunday I wouldn’t get it, so I feel very pressured.”

Will Polland

He was planning to move out for his first year to avoid a three-mile walk to Crossgar followed by two buses, one with limited service, to get to university each morning.

“I don’t drive so that adds another level of complication. I can already tell from my schedule there will be a big workload. I know there are options in the Holyland but I’d rather not live there because the standard of accommodation is so poor,” he said.

“I was meant to be guaranteed accommodation and was told I would get accommodation the first two times I rang the accommodation office at QUB — but the third time it turned out I might not get anything.

“My mum called and spoke to a member of the accommodation team and was told I would definitely get accommodation and not to panic. Now they have rescinded on this.”

His parents have spent a lot of money on everything he needed to live in halls after speaking to the accommodation team. “QUB surely knew they would be oversubscribed,” he added.

“I think I have accepted I won’t get accommodation but I haven’t decided whether to take the £1,500 offer. It’s a huge risk to give up a place on the waiting list because I’m currently still on that. There’s a low chance of me getting accommodation but it will be hard to make it work without it.”

The president of student union NUS-USI Ellen Fearon said she is “incredibly concerned” the issue is being raised just a matter of weeks before lectures begin.

“Students need urgent reassurance that they’ll have a roof over their head for the upcoming year, and to nip this ongoing sense of panic and uncertainty in the bud,” she said.

In the letter, a QUB spokesperson said: “We fully acknowledge the challenges students have faced over the past two years and the impact that Covid has had on the overall educational experience.

“I would like to ensure you that we are doing all that we can to ensure that all of our students can start their time at Queen’s in the knowledge that they have appropriate accommodation.”

Queen’s University told the Belfast Telegraph that because of “unprecedented demand” accommodation was oversubscribed for the coming academic year.

“This is largely because Belfast is attracting a higher number of students who wish to live in the city. Demand has been further heightened as a result of the pandemic,” it added.

“In order to reduce the number of students still awaiting accommodation, the university is offering some the opportunity to accept a financial alternative instead of an accommodation place for the incoming academic year.

“The university is also moving proactively to secure a range of additional accommodation.”