Teen punched and kicked to the head during ‘horrific’ attack

Police treating vicious assault in north Belfast as sectarian hate crime

A teenager has been left “badly shaken” after he was assaulted in what police are treating as a sectarian hate crime.

The attack happened as the 18-year-old was walking along Ardoyne Road and Crumlin Road at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked by a number of men.

A PSNI spokesperson said there was a “verbal exchange” between the group and the teenager and, following this, he was subsequently assaulted.

“This was a vicious assault which we are treating as a sectarian hate crime,” the PSNI said

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph tonight, Oldpark DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst said he had given a video of the assault to the PSNI.

"This morning, I was made aware of a horrific sectarian attack upon a young male on the Crumlin Road last night. In a video taken by one of the perpetrators, the youths attacking the teenager can be heard stating the victim is from Ballysillan before further attacking him with punches and kicks to the head.

"I have passed the video onto the police and asked for an urgent investigation to be carried out. I have also spoken with the mother of the 18-year-old victim. He is badly shaken and sustained injuries that required hospital treatment. He is now at home recovering from this ordeal.

"Given the aggressiveness of the attackers, we are lucky we aren’t dealing with much worse this morning. Those behind this must be brought to justice. This was an utterly sickening, cowardly attack carried out by sectarian thugs.”

Mr Pankhurst - who knows the victim and his family personally - said these kind of attacks had been occurring on a regular basis, and appear to be on the increase.

He said he feared the tense situation in north Belfast could descend into a tit-for-tat cycle of increasingly vicious attacks if police did not get a grip on the situation as the summer marching season approached.

"It’s not just in Ardoyne, it’s happening all over,” he said. “You had a spate of attacks on homes at Westland, when houses were attacked, and then also at Lower Oldpark too.

"And then you have these random sectarian assaults that happen at the likes of the Ardoyne shops, the Bone, and other parts of north Belfast. It’s certainly on the increase,” he said.

The Oldpark councillor said he was concerned that the PSNI in north Belfast were badly stretched.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane also condemned the attack.

The North Belfast MP said: “The attack last night on a youth in North Belfast was utterly despicable and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“I've spoken with the young person's parents who are understandably shaken by this reckless, indiscriminate attack.

“There is absolutely no place for sectarianism in North Belfast or indeed anywhere else in our society and I would call on all political and community leaders to show leadership in an effort to diminish recent tensions.

“Anyone with information about this incident should come forward and report it to police.”

Detectives are also appealing for anyone to anyone who was in the area around 11:30pm and witnessed what occurred or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to call 101, quoting reference number 1048 of 23/05/21.