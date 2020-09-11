Teen under threat after beating UDA man in fight

A schoolboy who got the better of a UDA man during a fight has been threatened with a punishment beating

A schoolboy who got the better of a UDA man during a fight has been threatened with a punishment beating.

The 16-year-old from west Belfast said he was warned to leave an estate immediately after an altercation in Finaghy on Friday evening.

The PSNI called to the youth's house in Twinbrook on Sunday to say he was under threat from loyalist paramilitaries.

The schoolboy was punched in the face during the incident on Benmore Drive, but he fought back and knocked his attacker to the ground.

"Straight away I started hitting him back," he said.

"The man that hit me then fell to the floor, got up, stumbled out of the garden and got a cloth for his face. Then he said, 'You better get out of this estate. You don't know who you're messing with'."

During the police visit on Sunday the teenager was told that "paramilitaries want to carry out some form of punishment attack" following the altercation off Finaghy Road South.

In a further incident on the same street that police believe was connected to the fight, a woman was assaulted in her home by a gang claiming to be from the UDA.

The threat was delivered hours after that attack.

The youth said it all began when one of his friends picked up a scooter that was lying in the street and "started driving it".

"They drove it about 10 yards down the street when this wee lad, who was about a first year, said, 'That's my scooter', so we gave it him back and thought nothing of it," he told the Andersonstown News.

"We got into my friend's garden and this white Seat Leon pulled up. Two men jumped out and started shouting and screaming. They started threatening us, saying, 'We're going to break your legs'.

"I told him to f*** off and then he walked into the garden and hit me a dig. Straight away I started hitting him back.

"His friend tried to hit me when I had my back turned, but my friend restrained him."

The teenagers were subjected to sectarian abuse during the incident. The second assailant also hit the youth in question.

A gang claiming to be from the UDA later visited the property where the fight took place and attacked the woman occupier after she refused to hand over the teenagers who had been attacked two days earlier.

A PSNI spokesman said inquiries were ongoing. "A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and released, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service," they added.