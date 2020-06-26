Teen victim of road crash Samuel McCullough loved by his many friends, mourners told

A Co Down teenager killed in a crash was a "well-loved, good friend" who people felt they could turn to, mourners have heard.

Samuel McCullough (18) from Crossgar died in the accident on Coily Hill Road in Killyleagh on Monday.

The former St Colmcille's High School pupil, who was known by the nickname 'Sam Man', was a passenger in a Peugeot 207 that was in collision with a Volkswagen Polo.

His devastated mother Pamela had paid tribute to her son online, saying: "Our hearts are absolutely broken, we'll love and miss you always and your memory will forever live on, sleep tight son."

Hundreds of friends had raised over £4,000 in an online campaign to help with funeral costs.

On Friday Requiem Mass took place privately at the Church of the Immaculate Conception and St Joseph, Crossgar, due to current restrictions.

Father Brendan Smyth said the teenager was "like any lad of his age", adding that he was "interested in the things like anyone else in his peer group".

"Though his holding to the adage 'treat them mean, keep them keen' is most certainly one I could not possibly promote, I am sure that he was not the only one to hold on to that philosophy," the priest added.

Fr Smyth also acknowledged that the service was taking place during the coronavirus pandemic and not everyone who wanted to pay their respects to their friend could be present inside the church.

"And so we gather in our church, the immediate family of Sam Man, to place him into God's care," the priest added.

"Though many would wish to be inside, there are many more outside the church this morning, and those who are listening through the live streaming of Sam Man's Requiem Mass."

He told Samuel's loved-ones that in the "normal scheme of things" they "should not be sitting here, for Sam Man should be out enjoying his life, as you all should have been".

"But that was not meant to be," he added.

Samuel is survived by his mother and siblings Thomas, Chelsea and Catherine, and the wider family circle.

Fr Smyth said the teenager had been someone who had been greatly valued by his friends.

"Sam Man was well-loved, a good friend. Someone whom his friends felt that they could turn to and trust," he added.

"And Pamela told me about one person on whom Sam Man had made a deep and lasting impression, and I am sure that there are many others for whom Sam Man was the same.

"And we thank God for it."

Interment took place in the Holy Family Cemetery, Teconnaught, near Downpatrick.