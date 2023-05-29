Teen who died after early morning crash in Co Derry named

The young driver who died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Londonderry has been named locally.

It’s understood Alex David Smallwoods was just 17 years old.

The collision happened on the A6 Glenshane Road in Dungiven on Sunday morning.

Police and ambulance crews responded to the incident which involved a Vauxhall Insignia and a Vauxhall Corsa at around 4.20am.

"Emergency services attended and provided medical treatment,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Sadly, the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa died at the scene.

"Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was on the Glenshane Road around this time and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101."

A death notice sates that the teenager died suddenly as a result of a road traffic accident.

"Adored son of Stewart and Sara, much loved big brother of Hannah, cherished grandson of Elsie, Annie and Billy,” it adds.

"Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle.

“Now the labourer’s task is over“

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton offered his condolences to the family of the deceased.

“Deeply saddened to hear that there has been a tragic loss of a young life following the serious road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road in the early hours of Sunday morning,” he posted on social media.

“I know the families of both the injured and bereaved.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all of the family circle at this sad time.”

Seven people were taken to hospital as a result of separate collisions across Northern Ireland on Sunday. Two of the individuals were injured in the collision on Glenshane Road.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed three ambulance crews were dispatched and two casualties were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry.

The Glenshane Road was closed in both directions for much of the day but reopened on Sunday evening.

A man in his 40s is fighting for his life following a separate collision in Newcastle.

The pedestrian was struck by a car on Castlewellan Road shortly before 3am before being taken to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Another two people were taken to hospital following a separate collision involving a car and a motorbike on the same road.

The Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene at around 10.22am.

One patient was taken by ambulance to the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald and another was taken by air to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Meanwhile two more people were taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash on Ballygowan Road in Comber, Co Down.

The route was closed for most of the afternoon following while emergency crews attended the scene.

The Air Ambulance was dispatched shortly after the collision occurred at around 2.30pm.

An NIAS spokesperson confirmed that two patients were taken to hospital – one to the Ulster Hospital and another to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The road has since reopened and police have appealed for witnesses to contact detectives on 101.