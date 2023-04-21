Teenage boy and two men charged over armed robbery in Co Down

The incident took place in Banbridge on Wednesday.

Detectives investigating the report of an armed robbery at a filling station on the Scarva Road, Banbridge, on Wednesday April 19, have charged a 16-year-old boy, a 31-year-old man and 39-year-old man with a number of offences including robbery.

The charges relate to an incident during which three masked men entered the filling station at around 10.15pm.

"The suspects, who were also wearing gloves, were armed with weapons and threatened staff members before reaching under a protective screen and removing money from a till,” said Detective Sergeant Stewart.

“One of the suspects also walked around the back of the counter and removed a sum of money from a till. They then made off on foot.

“Two staff members, whilst physically unharmed, were left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.”

The 16-year-old will appear before Banbridge Youth Court on Friday April 21. The 31 and 39-year-old men will also appear before Banbridge Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry today, Friday April 21, at 10am.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).