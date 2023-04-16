Teenage boy dies after Co Armagh crash

The Co Armagh road was closed following the fatal crash.

A teenage boy has died after being hit by a car on the Moy Road in Portadown.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at 4.20am on Sunday. The boy passed away at the scene.

A spokesperson from the PSNI said: “Police received a report shortly before 4.20am on Sunday morning, 16th April that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a silver Skoda Superb.

“Officers, along with other emergency services attended and provided medical assistance. However, the teenage boy sadly passed away at the scene.”

Police enquiries are continuing and they have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.